Advertisement

Farther apart, but closer to God: Churches engage in faith during pandemic

St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church holds distanced ‘Stations of the Passion’ on Good Friday.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Though many prefer to come together in prayer and worship, much of that has been put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church offered a socially distanced “Stations of the Passion” on Good Friday, a day Christians solemnly remember Jesus dying on the cross.

This is not the first holiday the church has had to adapt; they also hosted a drive-thru and gave out to-go ashes on Ash Wednesday this year.

The church’s director John Porter-Acee said he looks forward to the day they can pray hand in hand again.

“We can have a vibrant personal prayer life and a vibrant relationship with God outside of church,” he said.

“But church is being together. And so it’s been very difficult to find a way to still be ‘church’.”

Marty Michaels, a founding member who has attended services for at least 43 years, knows what Porter-Acee is talking about.

“Being with other people means so much when you share that love for God and his son Jesus. Together, it blooms,” she explained.

Though not the same, Michaels said technology like Zoom has helped bring the community together virtually.

St. Timothy’s hosted a distanced indoor service at 7 Friday to wrap up Good Friday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accidental shooting happened here on Van Dyke Street.
POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun
Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon...
Lengthy criminal record for Lumberton man charged by deputies in fatal I-95 road rage shooting
Tony and Delia Parker running
Greenville man collapses during 5K, wife jumps in to help save his life
Roy Williams speaks to the media after announcing his retirement as the Tar Heels head coach.
Roy Williams retiring after 18 seasons as UNC head coach
David Bostian
Assistant principal found dead in home hours after arrest for sex offenses against student

Latest News

Easter preparations in eastern Carolina amid COVID-19 pandemic
Easter preparations in eastern Carolina amid COVID-19 pandemic
Farther apart, but closer to God: Churches engage in faith during pandemic
Farther apart, but closer to God: Churches engage in faith during pandemic
Person in custody after driving through front doors of Walmart in Concord
Person in custody after driving through front doors of Walmart in Concord
Bynum Family Farm's field of strawberries in Onslow County.
Unseasonable freeze threatens thousands worth of strawberries