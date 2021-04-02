Farther apart, but closer to God: Churches engage in faith during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Though many prefer to come together in prayer and worship, much of that has been put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church offered a socially distanced “Stations of the Passion” on Good Friday, a day Christians solemnly remember Jesus dying on the cross.

This is not the first holiday the church has had to adapt; they also hosted a drive-thru and gave out to-go ashes on Ash Wednesday this year.

The church’s director John Porter-Acee said he looks forward to the day they can pray hand in hand again.

“We can have a vibrant personal prayer life and a vibrant relationship with God outside of church,” he said.

“But church is being together. And so it’s been very difficult to find a way to still be ‘church’.”

Marty Michaels, a founding member who has attended services for at least 43 years, knows what Porter-Acee is talking about.

“Being with other people means so much when you share that love for God and his son Jesus. Together, it blooms,” she explained.

Though not the same, Michaels said technology like Zoom has helped bring the community together virtually.

St. Timothy’s hosted a distanced indoor service at 7 Friday to wrap up Good Friday.

