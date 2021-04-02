Advertisement

ENC Alliance moves into new home

By Dave Jordan
Apr. 1, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An organization working to generate business in the east says its new home will make it easier to do just that.

The ENC Alliance is an economic development public-private partnership funded by the city of Greenville, Greenville Utilities, and the private sector.

It recruits manufacturers and industries to Greenville and surrounding areas, while also helping existing industries grow.

The alliance says its new home in East Carolina University’s research, economic development, and engagement office will help it reach its goals more easily.

Brad Hufford, ENC Alliance VP of Business Development says, “It’s just great to be in a new modern office building that suits our needs. We are able to collaborate more closely by seeing what each of the partnered organizations are working on and how we can overlap and fit together.”

Officials say ECU is also a major partner with the Greenville ENC Alliance and this move will allow the two entities to work more closely together as well.

