Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accidental shooting happened here on Van Dyke Street.
POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun
Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon...
Lengthy criminal record for Lumberton man charged by deputies in fatal I-95 road rage shooting
Tony and Delia Parker running
Greenville man collapses during 5K, wife jumps in to help save his life
Roy Williams speaks to the media after announcing his retirement as the Tar Heels head coach.
Roy Williams retiring after 18 seasons as UNC head coach
CRIME SCENE
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern”...
Johnson & Johnson expands vaccine trial to kids 12-17
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but chilly and breezy today
David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is...
GRAPHIC: Sergeant's call with Chauvin released amid trial testimony