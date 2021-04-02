Advertisement

Assistant principal found dead in home hours after arrest for sex offenses against student

David Bostian
David Bostian(Noble Middle School)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An assistant principal at Noble Middle School who was arrested early Friday morning for sex offenses against a student which allegedly took place in the early 1990s has been found dead in his home.

The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that David Eugene Bostian, 59, was found dead Friday at his home on Tipton Court.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told investigators that she had an ongoing relationship with Bostian while she was a student at New Hanover High School in 1992.

While Bostian was not accused of having intercourse with the then 16-year-old victim, Brewer said sexual acts allegedly occurred between the two.

A spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools said Bostian resigned from his position at Noble Middle School Friday morning. He had been with the school system since 1985.

Bostian was given a $150,000 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accidental shooting happened here on Van Dyke Street.
POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun
Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon...
Lengthy criminal record for Lumberton man charged by deputies in fatal I-95 road rage shooting
Tony and Delia Parker running
Greenville man collapses during 5K, wife jumps in to help save his life
Roy Williams speaks to the media after announcing his retirement as the Tar Heels head coach.
Roy Williams retiring after 18 seasons as UNC head coach
CRIME SCENE
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but chilly and breezy today
The drunk driver was driving the wrong way for about 10 miles before hitting the...
U.S. 264 in Nash County reopens after wrong-way crash
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Search for missing Craven County elderly man enters third day
"Unite Against Racism" mural in Greenville nearing completion
Arts council launches Black Creatives of Pitt County art group