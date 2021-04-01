Wood Ducks preparing for 2021 season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks are preparing to welcome fans back to Grainger Stadium in 2021.

The Wood Ducks open up their season on May 11 against the Carolina Mudcats. The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wood Ducks’ Director of Marketing Alexa Kay says families will be able to get tickets together, but seating will be spread out throughout the stadium.

