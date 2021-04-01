Vaccines offered to anyone over 18 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The staff at Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health hosted a walk-in vaccine clinic Wednesday in Roper in Washington County.

No appointments were necessary and 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine were made available to the public.

MTW District Health Director Wes Gray says they’ve been conducting clinics throughout the three county area, and are now opening vaccinations to any North Carolina resident over 18.

Gray says, “We’re trying to hit all the communities in our counties and try to give people an opportunity that might not be able to travel into the health department to come out and get their vaccine. Try to meet people where they are.”

Gray says if you couldn’t make it Wednesday you can contact the health district to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.