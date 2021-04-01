Advertisement

Vaccines offered to anyone over 18 in Washington County

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The staff at Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health hosted a walk-in vaccine clinic Wednesday in Roper in Washington County.

No appointments were necessary and 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine were made available to the public.

MTW District Health Director Wes Gray says they’ve been conducting clinics throughout the three county area, and are now opening vaccinations to any North Carolina resident over 18.

Gray says, “We’re trying to hit all the communities in our counties and try to give people an opportunity that might not be able to travel into the health department to come out and get their vaccine. Try to meet people where they are.”

Gray says if you couldn’t make it Wednesday you can contact the health district to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New photo released in road rage shooting
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office releases new photo in road rage death on I-95
Governor Cooper signs three Executive Orders to help families and businesses
Governor signs three Executive Orders to help residents and boost economy
Searchers locate body of missing 5-year-old in Neuse River
Body of father who tried to save son recovered in Neuse River
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Search for missing Craven County elderly man on hold due to weather
Robert Springle
UPDATE: Missing Carteret County sex offender located

Latest News

In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Palin confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, urges steps like masks
Local Jersey Mike's raises money for Maynard Children's Hospital
Jersey Mike’s wraps up Day of Giving to benefit James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital
Paid parking to start for beach towns
Paid parking to start for two beach towns
Severe storm threat Wednesday evening
Phillip’s Forecast: Storms end tonight then morning showers Thursday