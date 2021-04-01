Advertisement

Truck carrying radioactive compound crashes near Fayetteville

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -It’s not the kind of accident you hear about all the time. A truck carrying a radioactive compound crashed Wednesday on Interstate 95 near Fayetteville.

The truck was carrying four 1,000 gallon containers of uranium hexafluoride, and two of the containers fell off of the truck.

Uranium hexafluoride is a low-level radioactive material used in the nuclear fuel enrichment process.

Cumberland County’s Emergency Management director said it didn’t appear that there was any material leaking from the containers.

Hazmat crews were called in to determine if the uranium hexafluoride would need to be transferred to other containers. They were able to get the containers back onto the trailer.

No injuries were reported.

Both directions of I-95 were closed for more than an hour due to the crash.

The truck was operated by Hittman Transport Services, which is based in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

