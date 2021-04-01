Advertisement

State Board of Elections battle misinformation with new website

NC Board of Elections misinformation webpage
NC Board of Elections misinformation webpage(ncsbe.gov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Board of Elections is launching a new website to help combat myths and falsehoods that spread about elections.

The webpage is designed to debunk conspiracy theories and false claims about elections, while also providing facts.

The State Board office is also now offering a new way to report misinformation. An email has been set up to help answer questions and verify information. Simply email, misinformation@ncsbe.gov to have officials research claims or posts and respond accordingly.

The State Board already responds to these types of falsehoods through press releases and social media. Each Monday, a “Mythbuster Monday” post is shared on Twitter.

To visit the new combating misinformation webpage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper signs three Executive Orders to help families and businesses
Governor signs three Executive Orders to help residents and boost economy
Searchers locate body of missing 5-year-old in Neuse River
Body of father who tried to save son recovered in Neuse River
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Search for missing Craven County elderly man resumes Thursday morning
Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed
Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Light morning rain; Colder winds

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Clouds Clearing; Chilly Breeze Staying
Accidental Shooting
POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun
Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon...
Lengthy criminal record for Lumberton man charged by deputies in fatal I-95 road rage shooting
Brandon Tripp mugshot
Craven County probation search leads to drug trafficking arrest