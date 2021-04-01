State Board of Elections battle misinformation with new website
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Board of Elections is launching a new website to help combat myths and falsehoods that spread about elections.
The webpage is designed to debunk conspiracy theories and false claims about elections, while also providing facts.
The State Board office is also now offering a new way to report misinformation. An email has been set up to help answer questions and verify information. Simply email, misinformation@ncsbe.gov to have officials research claims or posts and respond accordingly.
The State Board already responds to these types of falsehoods through press releases and social media. Each Monday, a “Mythbuster Monday” post is shared on Twitter.
To visit the new combating misinformation webpage, click here.
