State Board of Elections battle misinformation with new website

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Board of Elections is launching a new website to help combat myths and falsehoods that spread about elections.

The webpage is designed to debunk conspiracy theories and false claims about elections, while also providing facts.

“Election officials across the United States agree that misinformation is a top threat to our elections today. It is harmful to the elections process, eroding public trust in the hard work election officials do every day.”

The State Board office is also now offering a new way to report misinformation. An email has been set up to help answer questions and verify information. Simply email, misinformation@ncsbe.gov to have officials research claims or posts and respond accordingly.

RT @NCSBE: Reality: You can only file for one office for an election. For more information, visit: https://t.co/gBAIx0meed

Rumor: You can file for more than one office for a single election. #ncpol #YourVoteCountsNC #TrustedInfo pic.twitter.com/OcsLSm80k2 — NCSBE (@NCSBE) March 23, 2021

The State Board already responds to these types of falsehoods through press releases and social media. Each Monday, a “Mythbuster Monday” post is shared on Twitter.

To visit the new combating misinformation webpage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.