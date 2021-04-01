Some encounter difficulties making second COVID-19 appointment with Walgreens

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The number of North Carolinians rolling up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine continues to rise, but now some who went to a major pharmacy chain to get their shot are struggling to get an appointment for their second dose.

Becky Bowler jumped at the chance to get her vaccine, signing up at Walgreens in Morehead City where she received the first dose of her Moderna vaccine on March 8th.

“I got that vaccination at the Walgreens in Morehead City and when I had the vaccination they gave me a form that says second dose due April 5th,” explained Bowler.

Bowler says she was told at that appointment to call five days before her second shot was due to make an appointment. But on April 1st, there were no available appointments.

“Very first thing this morning I went on the app and couldn’t get an appointment so then I called the national Walgreens hotline number.”

Bowler says the call center told her this was happening to quite a few people and the only thing she could do was to call as many local Walgreens as possible to get on a waiting list.

“The representative I spoke with, her suggestion was to phone all of the local Walgreens here in my area so I phoned each of the three Walgreens and the local folks are literally health care heroes, they couldn’t have been nicer but they simply said they have a very manual waiting list where we’re just keeping names on a piece of paper in case someone cancels,” explained Bowler.

Local health directors like Scott Harrelson say they too have been fielding calls with issues like this, after others were unable to get a second dose appointment at Walgreens. Harrelson says unfortunately there isn’t much they can do to help. “Every dose we get has a companion dose,” said Harrelson who said giving up one of those doses would put someone else in the same position.

WITN reached out to Walgreens for a comment on the issue. They sent a statement saying:

“We are committed to honoring all appointments and providing second doses to all patients, regardless of where their first dose was administered. In addition to the online scheduler, second dose vaccine appointments can be made by calling 1-800-Walgreens, in-store and by calling your local Walgreens. For those patients who received their first dose with Walgreens, if they haven’t received their second dose, we will be reaching out to ensure that they have scheduled an appointment and are vaccinated.”

While Bowler waits for an appointment she says she hopes this won’t discourage anyone else from getting one.

