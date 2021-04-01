Roy Williams retiring after 18 seasons as Tar Heels head coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Roy Williams is retiring after 18 seasons at the University of North Carolina.

Williams has led the Tar Heels to a 485-163 record, and to three NCAA championships.

The announcement comes two weeks after the Tar Heels finished their latest season.

He was head coach at Kansas for 15 years before coming back to Chapel Hill.

Williams, who is a 1972 UNC graduate, will speak to the media at 4:00 p.m.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• 48 seasons as a basketball coach, including 33 seasons as a college head coach (18 at UNC, 15 at Kansas), 10 as assistant coach at UNC and five as head coach at Owen High School in Black Mountain, N.C.

• 2007 inductee to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

• Third all-time in wins by a Division I head coach with 903

• Reached 900 wins in fewer games (1,161) and seasons (33) than any coach in NCAA history

• 903 wins in 33 seasons is 100 more than any other coach in NCAA history (803 by Mike Krzyzewski, 802 by Dean Smith)

• Second-winningest coach in UNC history and third in Kansas history

• Only coach in history with 400 wins at two schools

• Sixth-highest winning percentage (.774) in NCAA history

• Led UNC to three NCAA championships (2005, 2009, 2017)

• Third to take teams to the NCAA Tournament at least 30 times

• Consensus National Coach of the Decade (2000-09)

• Led UNC and Kansas to nine Final Fours, fourth most all-time

• Second in NCAA Tournament wins (79), second in No. 1 seeds (13), second in games (105), third in NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.745) and tied for fourth in NCAA championships

• NCAA-record eight wins over Associated Press No. 1-ranked teams

• Second in NCAA history in 30-win seasons (12) and tied for fourth in 20-win seasons (29)

• Tied for fifth all-time with 18 regular-season conference championships

• Third all-time in ACC regular-season wins (212)

• Third-most ACC road wins (93) and fourth-highest ACC road winning percentage all-time (.604)

• Second-most wins (208) in first 300 ACC regular-season games

• 32 NBA first-round draft picks (22 at UNC, 10 at Kansas)

• 52 former players in the NBA

• Four National Players of the Year, six ACC Scholar-Athletes of the Year, 10 consensus first-team All-Americas, 17 first-team All-Americas and three Bob Cousy Award winners

• Only coach to coach two Academic All-Americas of the Year (Jacque Vaughn at Kansas, Tyler Zeller at UNC)

