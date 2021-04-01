Advertisement

Roy Williams retiring after 18 seasons as Tar Heels head coach

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA...
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Elon in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(WITN)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Roy Williams is retiring after 18 seasons at the University of North Carolina.

Williams has led the Tar Heels to a 485-163 record, and to three NCAA championships.

The announcement comes two weeks after the Tar Heels finished their latest season.

He was head coach at Kansas for 15 years before coming back to Chapel Hill.

Williams, who is a 1972 UNC graduate, will speak to the media at 4:00 p.m.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• 48 seasons as a basketball coach, including 33 seasons as a college head coach (18 at UNC, 15 at Kansas), 10 as assistant coach at UNC and five as head coach at Owen High School in Black Mountain, N.C.

• 2007 inductee to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

• Third all-time in wins by a Division I head coach with 903

• Reached 900 wins in fewer games (1,161) and seasons (33) than any coach in NCAA history

• 903 wins in 33 seasons is 100 more than any other coach in NCAA history (803 by Mike Krzyzewski, 802 by Dean Smith)

• Second-winningest coach in UNC history and third in Kansas history

• Only coach in history with 400 wins at two schools

• Sixth-highest winning percentage (.774) in NCAA history

• Led UNC to three NCAA championships (2005, 2009, 2017)

• Third to take teams to the NCAA Tournament at least 30 times

• Consensus National Coach of the Decade (2000-09)

• Led UNC and Kansas to nine Final Fours, fourth most all-time

• Second in NCAA Tournament wins (79), second in No. 1 seeds (13), second in games (105), third in NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.745) and tied for fourth in NCAA championships

• NCAA-record eight wins over Associated Press No. 1-ranked teams

• Second in NCAA history in 30-win seasons (12) and tied for fourth in 20-win seasons (29)

• Tied for fifth all-time with 18 regular-season conference championships

• Third all-time in ACC regular-season wins (212)

• Third-most ACC road wins (93) and fourth-highest ACC road winning percentage all-time (.604)

• Second-most wins (208) in first 300 ACC regular-season games

• 32 NBA first-round draft picks (22 at UNC, 10 at Kansas)

• 52 former players in the NBA

• Four National Players of the Year, six ACC Scholar-Athletes of the Year, 10 consensus first-team All-Americas, 17 first-team All-Americas and three Bob Cousy Award winners

• Only coach to coach two Academic All-Americas of the Year (Jacque Vaughn at Kansas, Tyler Zeller at UNC)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper signs three Executive Orders to help families and businesses
Governor signs three Executive Orders to help residents and boost economy
Searchers locate body of missing 5-year-old in Neuse River
Body of father who tried to save son recovered in Neuse River
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Search for missing Craven County elderly man resumes Thursday morning
Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed
Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Light morning rain; Colder winds

Latest News

Ryder Giles ECU Baseball
ECU-Cincinnati baseball weekend schedule revised
ECU Softball at Campbell
ECU-Campbell softball contest cancelled
ECU Baseball Cliff Godwin Alec Makarewicz
No. 11 ECU baseball walks-off UNC, 11-10
ECU Baseball Cliff Godwin Alec Makarewicz
No. 11 ECU baseball comes back to beat UNC, 11-10