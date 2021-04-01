Advertisement

Retooling of NC student literacy efforts on fast track

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - An overhaul of North Carolina’s efforts to improve reading proficiency for early-grade students in the public schools is advancing quickly through the legislature.

The Senate gave unanimous approval to the measure Wednesday, and a House committee recommended it later. It signaled the General Assembly’s hope to give final legislative approval to the “Excellent Schools Act” and send it to Gov. Roy Cooper before the legislature holds a spring recess next week.

The measure seeks to improve upon the 2013 “Read to Achieve” program that was championed by Senate leader Phil Berger but has not lived up to expectations.

