POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police say an 8-year-old boy has died after getting ahold of a gun in a family member’s car.

Police say officers responded around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a shooting at the 1100 block of Van Dyke Street.

Investigators say the boy was alone in a family member’s parked car when he found the unsecured gun. We’re told the gun fired as the child was handling it, hitting him in the abdomen.

The child was taken to Vidant Medical Center where he died Thursday morning around 5:00.

Police say the case remains under investigation but add, “at this point, it appears to have been a tragic accident.”

