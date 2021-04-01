Phillip’s Forecast: Storms end tonight then morning showers Thursday

Freeze Watch Thursday Night

A Freeze Watch is in effect Thursday night from 2am until 9am Friday morning for inland areas of Eastern NC. Lows near 30 degrees are possible and may affect tender vegetation.

Tonight

A cold front will approach from the west Wednesday night. Scattered showers and storms will move through prior to midnight followed by scattered showers. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible with a few storms before midnight. Temperatures will drop through the 60s and 50s with mid to upper 40s shortly after sunrise Thursday.

Thursday Morning

Blustery with showers Thursday morning. Northwest winds will blow around 15 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s during the morning and slowly warm into the 50s. Rain chance 60%

Thursday Afternoon

Gradually clearing skies and breezy with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Rain chance 20%

Thursday Evening & Overnight

Mostly clear skies and cold with a Freeze Watch in effect from 2am until 9am Friday. Lows around 31. Winds light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday, Saturday & Easter Sunday

High pressure will build over the area Friday through Easter Sunday. Sunshine will be the rule all three days with chilly highs in the upper 40s Friday climbing to the upper 50s Saturday afternoon. We’ll have another late season frost Saturday morning for inland areas with lows again dipping to 30°. Easter Sunday is looking fantastic with morning temps in the upper 30s for the Easter egg hunting. Afternoon highs will lift to near 70° with continues sunny skies.