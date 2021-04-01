Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Freeze warning tonight; moonlit and breezy tonight

Lows near or just below freezing tonight for inland areas
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freeze Warning Thursday Night

A Freeze Warning is in effect Thursday night from 2am until 9am Friday morning for inland areas of Eastern NC. Lows near 30 to 32 degrees are possible and may affect tender vegetation.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies and cold. Lows around 31. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill: 24-30°

Friday

High pressure will build over the area Friday through Easter Sunday. Sunshine will be the rule Friday with chilly highs in the mid to upper 40s. North winds will blow 10 to 20 mph.

Friday Night

Clear skies with frost is likely Friday night. Lows will be around 29. Winds will be light.

Saturday and Easter Sunday

Sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Easter Sunday. After a frosty start to Saturday, temperatures will warm to the upper 50s. Saturday night will see lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will have highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Light north winds will blow Saturday. Winds will be light Sunday also.

