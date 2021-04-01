Paid parking to start for two beach towns

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Paid parking will start Thursday in two beach towns that have never had the regulation before.

Kure Beach’s paid parking runs from April 1st through September 30th.

Visitors will be charged $5.00 an hour and $20.00 a day.

People who live in the area can get a parking pass for $20.00 and they are allowed two per household.

A yearly pass is also available to the public for $200.00.

In Surf City the hourly rate is a little cheaper at $3.00 an hour.

It’s still $20.00 a day and seasonal passes are $250.00.

A 10% discount is available for seasonal passes for active or retired military, senior citizens, and residents living within certain distances of the town.

Paid parking in Surf City will be enforced through October 31st.

