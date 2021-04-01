Advertisement

N.C. House advances bill to keep youngest kids out of court

(KVLY)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina state lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prevent 6- to 9-year-olds from having to appear before a judge for juvenile justice proceedings if they’re in trouble with the law.

Advocates says young kids shouldn’t be subject to what they describe as a potentially traumatizing process.

The bipartisan proposal approved by a committee Wednesday would have younger kids pivot from court proceedings to a child consultation process.

Families that don’t ensure their children receive needed treatment and services would be referred to their local social services department.

A similar Senate proposal unanimously passed that chamber last week.

