Local families, kids discuss vaccines after optimistic Pfizer announcement

Pfizer claims their vaccine would be 100% effective in kids ages 12-15.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pfizer announced Wednesday their vaccine would be protective against COVID-19 for kids as young as 12-years-old.

Now, many families in Eastern Carolina, like the Taylor’s, are talking to their kids about the vaccine.

“Even though I don’t like shots and needles in my arm, I still really want to be safe,” said 12-year-old Morgan Taylor. “I’d rather be sore for a couple days than to get COVID or to pass COVID.”

Taylor looks forward to in-person classes and visiting with friends and grandparents more often.

“I’m a kid. I’m a preteen. So I would still love to go out and see my friends and go to the mall,” she said.

Her mother, Diane Taylor, just got her vaccine this month.

She said she’s excited to hear about Pfizer’s positive outlook for kids.

“Of course we’re grateful to have anything 95 and above, but when you’re talking about 100% being able to save kids from COVID, that to me is pretty hard to beat,” she said.

Taylor said she’s excited for the day her daughter is able to get the vaccine, but she understands that it is a personal choice for each child and each family.

NBC News reported that Pfizer plans to request emergency use authorization for 12-15-year-old’s in the coming weeks.

