Advertisement

Jersey Mike’s wraps up Day of Giving to benefit James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital

Local Jersey Mike's raises money for Maynard Children's Hospital
Local Jersey Mike's raises money for Maynard Children's Hospital(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Jersey Mike’s celebrated its Day of Giving on Wednesday with locations in eastern Carolina donating to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Co-owner Wes Shepherd says 100 percent of sales are being donated to the hospital.

Locally, 16 Jersey Mike’s locations took part.

The Day of Giving had to be canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The amount of money raised is being tallied and will be shared in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New photo released in road rage shooting
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office releases new photo in road rage death on I-95
Governor Cooper signs three Executive Orders to help families and businesses
Governor signs three Executive Orders to help residents and boost economy
Searchers locate body of missing 5-year-old in Neuse River
Body of father who tried to save son recovered in Neuse River
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Search for missing Craven County elderly man on hold due to weather
Robert Springle
UPDATE: Missing Carteret County sex offender located

Latest News

In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Palin confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, urges steps like masks
Paid parking to start for beach towns
Paid parking to start for two beach towns
Severe storm threat Wednesday evening
Phillip’s Forecast: Storms end tonight then morning showers Thursday