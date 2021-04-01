Jersey Mike’s wraps up Day of Giving to benefit James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Jersey Mike’s celebrated its Day of Giving on Wednesday with locations in eastern Carolina donating to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Co-owner Wes Shepherd says 100 percent of sales are being donated to the hospital.

Locally, 16 Jersey Mike’s locations took part.

The Day of Giving had to be canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The amount of money raised is being tallied and will be shared in the coming months.

