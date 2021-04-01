Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed early Thursday morning.

Deputies said a black male in his early 60s was shot and killed following a dispute around 5:30 a.m. on Otter Creek Church Road.

Officials said they are pursuing leads regarding a suspect, but ask anyone with information contact the sheriff’s office at 252-641-7911.

