Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

CRIME SCENE
CRIME SCENE((c) Fer Gregory | WIFR)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed early Thursday morning.

Deputies said a black male in his early 60s was shot and killed following a dispute around 5:30 a.m. on Otter Creek Church Road.

Officials said they are pursuing leads regarding a suspect, but ask anyone with information contact the sheriff’s office at 252-641-7911.

