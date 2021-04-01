Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Two month investigation leads to cocaine bust

Pitt County deputies say that Myshaun Stanback was found with nearly five ounces of cocaine...
Pitt County deputies say that Myshaun Stanback was found with nearly five ounces of cocaine following a two month investigation.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man is facing cocaine trafficking charges after a 2-month investigation.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that detectives stopped Myshaun Stanback, of Greenville, while he was driving on Highway 264 just outside of Farmville.

Officials say that nearly five ounces of cocaine were seized during the stop.

Stanback is charged with four counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale of controlled substance.

He’s being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

