Craven County probation search leads to drug trafficking arrest

Brandon Tripp mugshot
Brandon Tripp mugshot(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two agencies in Craven County arrested a man for drug trafficking following a probation search.

On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau assisted the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole with a probation search for Brandon Tripp, 31, on Chips Drive in Vanceboro.

During their search, deputies found more than 35 grams of heroin and other illegal drugs.

Tripp was arrested and charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver heroin, felony maintaining a dwelling for heroin, two counts of possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

He is being held at the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million secured bond.

