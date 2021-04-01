Advertisement

Company fined $200K over water treatment problems

Judge denies motion over PFAS complaint
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina regulators have fined a company nearly $200,000 over problems with water treatment systems designed to stop contaminated wastewater from reaching the Cape Fear River.

The state Department of Environmental Quality says The Chemours Co. isn’t keeping manmade “forever chemicals” out of the river.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports that the fines imposed Wednesday were for violations related to the company’s failure to properly construct and install water treatment measures at its Fayetteville Works plant.

The river is the primary drinking water source for an estimated 350,000 downstream residents.

