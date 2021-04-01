Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through school bus window, lands on student

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Co., Va. (WWBT) - It was anything but an average school bus ride early Thursday, April 1, when a deer crashed through the window and landed on a student.

The incident involved one of the buses from Powhatan High School and had students on it at the time.

Bus video shows the deer coming through the windshield and landing on a student in the first seat. The deer then runs around a bit before the driver is able to get the door open to let it out.

School officials said there were no injuries and the deer appeared to be OK.

