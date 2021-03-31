Vidant Health opens vaccines to everyone 16 and older

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says it will open up vaccine appointments tomorrow to everyone 16 and older.

This includes the mass vaccination clinic at the Greenville Convention Center as well as other locations that Vidant Health is giving out the vaccine.

Those who are 18 and older can get an appointment by clicking this web link, or by calling 252-847-8000. Those 16 and 17-year-olds can only get appointments by calling that number.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.