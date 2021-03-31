Vidant gives out COVID shots at Kinston’s Grainger Stadium

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -More vaccines are going out in communities in the East this week after weekly one-day vaccine sites began opening across Eastern Carolina weeks ago. Vidant Medical Group administered the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shots Tuesday at Grainger Stadium in Kinston.

Those receiving the vaccine could either walk up or drive through, and no appointments were needed. Kasheta Jackson with Vidant Medical said, “We brought 300 vaccines to the Granger Stadium where people could either walk-up or drive through.”

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy and local law enforcement helped give out care packages of food.

“We do have a food box giveaway as well for those that would like to have a few food boxes because we know during this unprecedented time of COVID-19, a lot of folks have been affected,” Mayor Hardy said.

Hardy said he believes the vaccine is safe, and the city is working on additional vaccine drive-through events.

