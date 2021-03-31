Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Suzanne Handley from Chicod School

Born and raised in Pitt County, Handley is now teaching at the school she attended kindergarten through eighth grade.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for March 31 is Suzanne Handley from Chicod School.

Born and raised in Pitt County, Handley is now teaching at the school she attended kindergarten through eighth grade. She is also following in her mother’s footsteps, as her mom spent 30 years teaching at Chicod School. Handley describes it as “a dream come true to follow in her footsteps.”

Handley graduated with a BS in Elementary Education and her MAEd in Reading Education from ECU. She became a National Board Certified teacher in 2007.

She is currently in her 19th year of teaching. She began her career at H.B. Sugg in Farmville teaching Reading Recovery for five years. She then moved to Chicod where she has taught both second and third grades.

Handley says her favorite part of her job is teaching reading. She says she loves to see children develop a love for books.

When she’s not in the classroom, Handley enjoys spending time with her husband and step-daughter. They enjoy going to the beach, boating and fishing.

The person who nominated Mrs. Handley wrote, “I would like to nominate Mrs. Handley, a second grade teacher at Chicod School for Teacher of the Week.

My son is in her class and has found a love for school and reading that he’s never had before. She really goes above and beyond for all the children in her class. She’s not just a teacher during school hours. Once my son forgot his spelling homework at school and when I contacted her to let her know, she quickly sent me a copy of his homework so that he could complete it.

She shows love and compassion each day for all the students she teaches.”

Congratulations Mrs. Handley!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

