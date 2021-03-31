Advertisement

State gets first American Indian woman to lead cabinet department

Pamela Cashwell will be the next secretary for the Department of Administration.
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The first American Indian woman to head a cabinet department in the state’s history was named today.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the appointment today in Raleigh.

Cashwell has been the Department of Public Safety’s chief deputy secretary and senior policy advisor.

She replaces Machelle Sanders who now heads the state Department of Commerce.

Cashwell, who got her law degree from Chapel Hill, has had previous experience with the U.S. Justice Department and is a former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney.

She is Lumbee and Coharie and has long been an advocate for American Indian and women’s issues, according to a news release.

