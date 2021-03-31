Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Izzy

Izzy is a 5-year-old husky mix.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Izzy.

Izzy is a 5-year-old husky mix. He came to the humane society with his sister, Athena. Volunteers say their owner sadly could no longer care for them.

They say he is a big fluffy boy with a heart of gold to match his beauty. He loves to get pets and is always up for some good scratches.

Izzy has plenty of energy and loves to run around. He is as happy as can be and is always up for the next adventure.

If you’re interested in adopting him or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

