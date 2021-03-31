Advertisement

Passenger train service in NC resuming full schedule on April 5

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -For the first time in a year, those using the state’s passenger train services will have eight daily trains to choose from as full service resumes on April 5.

As pandemic safety restrictions were put in place last March, the N.C. Department of Transportation halted most of its daily schedule, operating just one train to provide an option for essential travel. Over the last few months, additional daily trips have been restored as ridership increases.

“With pandemic restrictions slowly easing, we’re seeing increased demand for safe travel options,” said Jason Orthner, director of NCDOT’s Rail Division. “Passengers can travel with peace of mind as they get out and safely begin rediscovering all that North Carolina has to offer.”

To celebrate full train service resuming, starting on April 2 passengers can purchase tickets for 50% off regular priced fares during April. Travel is valid within North Carolina for a limited time.

For traveler safety, COVID-19 precautions are still in place on board trains and in stations. Masks are required, social distancing is being enforced through limited train capacity and enhanced cleaning is occurring regularly.

For more information, tickets and schedules visit ncbytrain.org.

