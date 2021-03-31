Onslow County could purchase horse farm for less than what it’s worth

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Board of Commissioners could potentially purchase a horse farm in the county and turn it into a place with additional opportunities for recreational activities.

Former Senator Harry Brown owns the property and told the county that he wanted to sell but didn’t want to see this property developed.

Equine Country opened back in 2002, providing services like horseback riding, fishing, wedding venues, and many other outdoor activities.

Now, 19 years later, the horse farm owner, former Senator Harry Brown, is selling the property.

“It’s kind of bitter sweet, I’ve been here 20 years so it’s kind of sad on one part but I’m very excited that it’ll stay a farm and I’m excited that I can bring my grandchildren out to play. He’s just ready to retire and this was an opportunity for it to stay a farm instead of it being bought and turned into a housing development. I think that was a very good decision on his part and that’s what him And I both wanted. All the hard work that we’ve put into it for it to stay and be enjoyed by the community.”

The county says the property was appraised at the beginning of March at more than $2.4 million and they propose to buy it for $1.25 million.

“Harry Brown mentioned he was wanting to to sell that property and he wasn’t interested in it going to somewhere else that it would be developed and he thought Onslow county was a great opportunity and he want to share it with us if that was something we wanted to do, the price and self is really good but he wanted it to be able to benefit the citizens of Onslow county as a whole would not become a property that gets developed in the future if someone else had purchased it.”

Onslow County says that tourism funds would pay for about three-fourths of the purchase. State law requires these funds only pay for tourism-related activities. The county says funds are collected as a tax on overnight accommodations such as hotels. County funds would pay for the rest.

The county says fees charged for services at the site would pay for other staff that would maintain and operate other programs on site. Revenue sources would include rentals from weddings, corporate and special events, and classes at the site.

Brown says the reason he’s selling is that it’s time to start slowing down and enjoy time with his family. The former senator said he could sell the property for a lot more but would rather see the county and its citizens have the opportunity to enjoy the property.

No decision yet to purchase Equine Country, but the consideration of the purchase is Monday, April 5th at 11 am during a Board of Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners encourage county residents to tune in and voice their thoughts and concerns about the purchase.

