Mitchelson named Citizen of the Year by Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University’s former interim chancellor has been recognized with the 2020 “Citizen of the Year” award.

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce presented the award to Dr. Ron Mitchelson Tuesday.

Mitchelson recently served as interim chancellor at ECU and has worked in higher education for the last 42 years.

The chamber of commerce says his service as interim chancellor came at an extremely critical time for the university, but his leadership and management allowed ECU to continue its mission for student success and public service.

Mitchelson has also been involved in several economic development initiatives for the community.

