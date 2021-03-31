Lawmakers introduce LGBTQ inclusive legislation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State lawmakers introduced a ground-breaking package of inclusive legislation for the LGBTQ community.

The four bills announced Tuesday would establish statewide nondiscrimination protections, prohibit the use of conversion therapy, and fully repeal House Bill 142. HB 142 stopped local governments from creating anti-discrimination mandates and bans the so-called “gay-trans panic” defense, which has historically been used to dismiss anti-LGBTQ violence.

Lawmakers say the bills are common-sense reforms to help protect all North Carolinians. “We must pass these four bills so North Carolina can not only catch up with the rest of America but also begin to build a state that actively embraces the true diversity of the human experience.”

The bills will likely face challenges in the Republican-controlled General Assembly. Governor Roy Cooper has not said whether he would sign any of the bills if they pass.

