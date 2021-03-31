Advertisement

Kinston police chief to retire at the end of 2021

Kinston City Manager Tony Sears says Kinston police chief Tim Dilday will retire at the end of 2021.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will soon be looking for a new police chief.

Kinston City Manager Tony Sears says Kinston police chief Tim Dilday will retire at the end of 2021. He will have served nearly two years as chief.

Before Dilday took over as chief in January of 2020, Alonzo Jaynes served as chief for three years.

Dilday has been with the department since 1995. He was assigned to various positions in the agency, including patrol officer, sergeant, captain, major and most recently chief.

During his time with the department, Dilday also served as a narcotics detective and a crisis/ hostage negotiator.

His last day on the job has not been announced. There is no word yet on the selection process for the chief’s replacement.

