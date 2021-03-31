Advertisement

Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed

Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed
Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -A dangerous Pitt County intersection is being permanently closed.

The NCDOT has begun work on reconfiguring the Highway 11 intersection with Old Snow Hill Road and Snow Hill Street in Ayden.

It will take about three months to put in a so-called “reduced conflict intersection.”

When finished, vehicles won’t be able to go straight across. Instead, there will be turnarounds where cars can make safe u-turns.

The project will cost $400,000.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Crews continue search for father after 5-year-old’s body found Monday
Robert Springle
UPDATE: Missing Carteret County sex offender located
New photo released in road rage shooting
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office releases new photo in road rage death on I-95
Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
Jeffrey Acker found guilty in baseball bat murder
Person reportedly bleeding tells Lenoir County store clerk he’s been shot, then takes off

Latest News

Vidant gives out COVID shots at Grainger Stadium
Vidant gives out COVID shots at Kinston’s Grainger Stadium
Passenger train service in NC resuming full schedule on April 5
Passenger train service in NC resuming full schedule on April 5
Dr. Ron Mitchelson named Citizen of the Year
Mitchelson named Citizen of the Year by Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce
Health experts warn not to let your guard down yet on COVID-19
Health experts warn not to let your guard down yet on COVID-19