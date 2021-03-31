Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -A dangerous Pitt County intersection is being permanently closed.

The NCDOT has begun work on reconfiguring the Highway 11 intersection with Old Snow Hill Road and Snow Hill Street in Ayden.

It will take about three months to put in a so-called “reduced conflict intersection.”

When finished, vehicles won’t be able to go straight across. Instead, there will be turnarounds where cars can make safe u-turns.

The project will cost $400,000.

