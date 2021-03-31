Free at-home COVID-19 tests part of Pitt County study

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County is one of two places in the country making COVID-19 testing kits available to its residents.

The Pitt County Health Department says the free, rapid tests can be self-administers at home.

It is part of the ‘Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge’ that encourages residents to use the tests three times a week, even if they don’t have symptoms.

The health department says the rapid tests have the potential to disrupt the “silent spread” of the virus when people get infected but do not yet have symptoms.

“Free, community-wide, self-administered testing offers Greenville–Pitt County residents a unique advantage to reduce the spread of COVID-19 right here where we live, work, learn, and play. We expect that participation will be high—our community will not want to miss the chance to Say Yes! COVID Test.”

.

Residents can order the test kids, or see a list of pick-up locations by clicking here. Each kit supports frequent home testing for two members of the household and contains 25 tests. They would like people who have not been vaccinated, and those who work outside the home to be part of the study.

