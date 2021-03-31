Advertisement

Free at-home COVID-19 tests part of Pitt County study

New Bern hosts 3 free Coronavirus testing sites
New Bern hosts 3 free Coronavirus testing sites(WITN)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County is one of two places in the country making COVID-19 testing kits available to its residents.

The Pitt County Health Department says the free, rapid tests can be self-administers at home.

It is part of the ‘Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge’ that encourages residents to use the tests three times a week, even if they don’t have symptoms.

The health department says the rapid tests have the potential to disrupt the “silent spread” of the virus when people get infected but do not yet have symptoms.

.

Residents can order the test kids, or see a list of pick-up locations by clicking here. Each kit supports frequent home testing for two members of the household and contains 25 tests. They would like people who have not been vaccinated, and those who work outside the home to be part of the study.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New photo released in road rage shooting
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office releases new photo in road rage death on I-95
Governor Cooper signs three Executive Orders to help families and businesses
Governor signs three Executive Orders to help residents and boost economy
Robert Springle
UPDATE: Missing Carteret County sex offender located
Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
Jeffrey Acker found guilty in baseball bat murder
Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed
Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed

Latest News

The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Pfizer says its vaccine protects younger teens
In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left,...
COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU says ‘no evidence’ to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine
COVID: WHO scientist details Wuhan investigation findings
COVID: WHO scientist details Wuhan investigation findings