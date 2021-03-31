Advertisement

Family says toddler’s life depends on drug that pharmaceutical company discontinued

By WCCO staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota couple says they are fighting for the life of their 2-year-old daughter.

A pharmaceutical company has discontinued the drug used to treat her genetic disorder. The family said that drug is keeping her alive.

Emma Peterka had fallen behind in her development - losing strength, her ability to move and communicate.

The diagnosis finally came in September: Niemann Pick Type C, a progressive neuro-degenerative disorder with no cure.

“It was absolutely devastating,” said Sara Peterka, Emma’s mother. “There are about 500 known cases in the world. We honestly weren’t sure what Christmas was going to be like because she had been deteriorating so much.”

A leading expert on the disorder at the Mayo Clinic connected the family with a program in Chicago, where they now travel every other week to give their little girl a spinal injection of an experimental treatment.

The drug worked.

“She’s gotten stronger. ... She’s giggling, communicating, making noises. It’s really exciting,” said Mitch Peterka, the girl’s father.

The pharmaceutical company, Mallinckrodt, announced it’ll be discontinuing Emma’s medicine in October. It’s put the Peterkas in a race against the clock.

“Ultimately she will die without this medication,” Mitch Peterka said

In a lengthy statement, Mallinckrodt said there was no clear evidence that the drug worked in their trials - which didn’t include Emma’s program.

The company said in part, “We sincerely wish the outcome had been different. … This decision was difficult as we recognize the critical need for new treatment options for NPC.”

So now the Peterkas fight, along with their doctor in Chicago.

“I can’t promise that we are going to find a way to go past October, but we are going to explore every option,” said Dr. Elizabeth Berry-Kravis of Rush University Medical Group.

The family is raising money to secure drug access past October.

They are also pushing the FDA to approve the medicine through alternative paths.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New photo released in road rage shooting
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office releases new photo in road rage death on I-95
Governor Cooper signs three Executive Orders to help families and businesses
Governor signs three Executive Orders to help residents and boost economy
Robert Springle
UPDATE: Missing Carteret County sex offender located
Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
Jeffrey Acker found guilty in baseball bat murder
Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed
Intersection on Highway 11 permanently closed

Latest News

Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Search for missing Craven County elderly man on hold due to weather
Pamela Cashwell will be the next secretary for the Department of Administration.
State gets first American Indian woman to lead cabinet department
Christopher Martin, a cashier at Cup Foods, testified Wednesday about the events that led up to...
LIVE: Store cashier expresses ‘disbelief, guilt’ over George Floyd
In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left,...
COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year
Severe storm threat Wednesday evening
Phillip’s Forecast: Severe storms possible late today