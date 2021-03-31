Advertisement

Eviction moratorium extended to June 30

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday evening announced a three-month extension of the statewide eviction moratorium that had been set to expire at the end of March.

The updated executive order comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directed states to extend protections through June 30. The CDC order applies to all standard rental housing but doesn’t cover those living in hotels, motels or other temporary guest home rentals or individuals making over $99,000 a year.

Cooper signed two other orders on Tuesday. One directive extends to-go alcohol sales by a month until 5 p.m. April 30, while the other expedites unemployment insurance claim processing.

