ECU-Cincinnati baseball weekend schedule revised
ECU will play single games on Thursday and Friday with a doubleheader Saturday
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With cooler than normal temperatures expected in the Greenville area this weekend, the American Athletic Conference opening series between No. 11 East Carolina and Cincinnati at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium has been revised.
The two teams will play single games on Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. with a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Revised Weekend ScheduleGame 1: Thursday at 4 p.m.
Game 2: Friday at 4 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday at 1 p.m. (second game approximately 45 minutes afterwards)
