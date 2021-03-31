Advertisement

ECU-Cincinnati baseball weekend schedule revised

ECU will play single games on Thursday and Friday with a doubleheader Saturday
Ryder Giles ECU Baseball
Ryder Giles ECU Baseball(ECU Athletics)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With cooler than normal temperatures expected in the Greenville area this weekend, the American Athletic Conference opening series between No. 11 East Carolina and Cincinnati at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium has been revised.

The two teams will play single games on Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. with a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

Revised Weekend ScheduleGame 1: Thursday at 4 p.m.

Game 2: Friday at 4 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday at 1 p.m. (second game approximately 45 minutes afterwards)

