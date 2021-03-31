ECU-Campbell Softball Contest Cancelled

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to the threat of inclement weather in Wednesday evening’s forecast, the non-conference softball contest between East Carolina and Campbell in Buies Creek has been cancelled.

The Pirates and Camels were to meet inside Amanda Littlejohn Stadium at 5 p.m.

Up Next: ECU returns to the diamond April 7 with a non-league affair at UNC Wilmington.

