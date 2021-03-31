Advertisement

ECU-Campbell Softball Contest Cancelled

The non-conference softball contest between East Carolina and Campbell in Buies Creek has been cancelled.
ECU Softball at Campbell
ECU Softball at Campbell(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to the threat of inclement weather in Wednesday evening’s forecast, the non-conference softball contest between East Carolina and Campbell in Buies Creek has been cancelled.

The Pirates and Camels were to meet inside Amanda Littlejohn Stadium at 5 p.m.

Up Next: ECU returns to the diamond April 7 with a non-league affair at UNC Wilmington.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New photo released in road rage shooting
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office releases new photo in road rage death on I-95
Governor Cooper signs three Executive Orders to help families and businesses
Governor signs three Executive Orders to help residents and boost economy
Crews have expanded their search area.
Body of father who tired to save son recovered in Neuse River
Robert Springle
UPDATE: Missing Carteret County sex offender located
Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
Jeffrey Acker found guilty in baseball bat murder

Latest News

Ryder Giles ECU Baseball
ECU-Cincinnati baseball weekend schedule revised
ECU Baseball Cliff Godwin Alec Makarewicz
No. 11 ECU baseball walks-off UNC, 11-10
ECU Baseball Cliff Godwin Alec Makarewicz
No. 11 ECU baseball comes back to beat UNC, 11-10
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) tries to score past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin...
Strome, DeBrincat score, Blackhawks cool off Canes 2-1