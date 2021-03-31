Eastern Carolina community remembers fallen officer 7 years after his death

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina residents remember a local police officer on the anniversary of his death today, while another community across the country mourns the loss of one of their own.

Today marks seven years since New Bern’s Officer Alexander Thalmann was killed in the line of duty.

March 31, 2014 is a date that will forever reign in the hearts of not only the NBPD but also in the hearts of the many... Posted by City of New Bern, NC Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

On Mar. 28, 2014, Officer Thalmann was shot while chasing a suspect at Craven Terrace apartments. Two days later, the 22-year-old officer died at Vidant Medical Center from his injuries.

Yesterday, Officer Eric Talley of Colorado was laid to rest after he was shot and killed while responding to a supermarket shooting on Mar. 22.

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter situation on March 22, 2021. (Boulder Police)

According to CNN, 2020 was one of the deadliest years for law enforcement officers in history. A report released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) found that 264 federal, state, military, tribal and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty last year, making it the highest recorded since 1974.

Of the 264, 145 of the deaths were attributed to COVID-19.

