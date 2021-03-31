Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for elderly man in Neuse River

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly man in the Neuse River.

Sheriff Chip Hughes says they are looking for 71-year-old Charles Vandiford. Investigators say Vandiford took a cab from his home in Vanceboro to the BridgePointe Hotel and Marina at around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Vanfidord was last seen wearing a white crew neck sweater, light blue baggy pants, loafers and walked with a cane.

If you have any information, call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357.

