Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for elderly man in Neuse River
According to the sheriff’s office, the man was last seen on Tuesday morning
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly man in the Neuse River.
Sheriff Chip Hughes says they are looking for 71-year-old Charles Vandiford. Investigators say Vandiford took a cab from his home in Vanceboro to the BridgePointe Hotel and Marina at around 7:30 Tuesday morning.
Vanfidord was last seen wearing a white crew neck sweater, light blue baggy pants, loafers and walked with a cane.
If you have any information, call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357.
