Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for elderly man in Neuse River

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was last seen on Tuesday morning
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly man in the Neuse River.

Sheriff Chip Hughes says they are looking for 71-year-old Charles Vandiford. Investigators say Vandiford took a cab from his home in Vanceboro to the BridgePointe Hotel and Marina at around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Vanfidord was last seen wearing a white crew neck sweater, light blue baggy pants, loafers and walked with a cane.

If you have any information, call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357.

