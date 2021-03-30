WITN Sports Spotlight: S’Quan Waters

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on South Central sophomore football standout S’Quan Waters!

They call him what?

“People call me Scooter,” Waters said.

Makes sense, I guess. S’Quan Waters scoots all over the football field.

“He’s electrifying,” South Central football head coach Andy Tew said.

Only a sophomore, Waters is turning heads at just about every position.

“Corner back, wide receiver, quarterback, kick returner, punt returner,” Waters said when asked which positions he plays.

This kid can do it all, averaging 123 all-purpose yards per game with three touchdowns so far this season.

“I’ve always been competitive,” added Waters. “Always staying focused. Always keeping my head up. Never take anything lightly. 100 percent on and off the field.”

And pretty soon college coaches will be taking notice.

But until that day comes, the sophomore star will continue leaning on his family’s support.

“They push me a lot,” said Waters of his family. “They’re always on me about every little thing. Tell me always to stay focused and everything.”

Some big expectations for the Falcons electrifying sophomore.

“As he matures, and as he understands what he’s able to do on the football field, I hope to see him take a leadership role and make the guys around him even that much better,” Tew added.

Next up for Waters and the Falcons (3-1) is a big Eastern Carolina 3A/4A showdown against undefeated J.H. Rose (5-0) Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. in Winterville.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

