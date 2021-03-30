U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs talks to WITN about American Rescue Plan funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden has several billion dollars in it for veterans.

WITN spoke with Secretary Denis McDonough about where the money is being directed.

We’re told that $14.4 billion is being set aside for COVID-19 related health care, including information technology and facility requirements.

The V.A. says it will ensure access for 9.2 million enrolled veterans who may have delayed care or have more complex health care needs because of the pandemic.

We asked if some of the vaccine hesitancy being documented in the active-duty military ranks is being experienced among veterans.

”We’ve actually seen is less hesitancy, Clayton, than we feared might be the case,” McDonough told WITN’s Clayton Bauman in an interview, “Nevertheless, we’re making very clear efforts to prepare to make sure our vets know this is safe and effective. Now more than two-million veterans have gotten vaccinated through the V.A.”

The V.A. secretary says the $14.5 billion also provides resources for veterans receiving housing support including an estimated 37,000 homeless veterans.

You can read more about the American Rescue Plan’s funding for the V.A. here.

