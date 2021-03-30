Surveillance picture released in deadly road rage shooting on I-95

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance picture of the suspect’s vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting in the area of exit 22 on I95 South, Lumberton on Thursday, March 25.

Investigators have identified the suspect’s vehicle from surveillance footage and are seeking additional footage.

The vehicle is a silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu between the years 2008-2013 with North Carolina license plates. The vehicle has tinted windows and chrome trim around the window frame.

The suspect is described as an African American male with dreadlocks.

On March 25 around 11:40 a.m. law enforcement arrived to find 47-year-old Julie Eberly of Mannheim Pennsylvania, a mother of 6, suffering from a gunshot wound. J. Eberly was shot through the passenger door. Her husband, Ryan Eberly was not injured. She later died at the hospital.

The two had just celebrated their wedding anniversary and were headed to Hilton Head, South Carolina to vacation.

Anyone who has a business or resides in the areas of Elm Street and Roberts Avenue is asked to review their surveillance system for the vehicle in the photograph.

Julie and Ryan Eberly (Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation has revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the victim’s vehicle came close to the suspect vehicle during a merge into a lane. The suspect’s vehicle then came alongside the victim’s passenger side. The suspect rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, one of which struck Julie Eberly. Witnesses stated the suspect sped off and exited at Exit 22, crossing over the bridge coming into Lumberton.

An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to probable cause for the issuance of warrants and the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Julie Eberly.

“Someone recognizes this vehicle. I am asking that anyone with information as to who or where this vehicle is, to contact our office immediately. We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Sheriff’s Investigators are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, please call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

A GoFundMe has also been established for the family. you can find that at the link below.

