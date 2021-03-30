Advertisement

Surveillance picture released in deadly road rage shooting on I-95

Surveillance picture released in deadly road rage shooting on I-95
Surveillance picture released in deadly road rage shooting on I-95(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance picture of the suspect’s vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting in the area of exit 22 on I95 South, Lumberton on Thursday, March 25.

Investigators have identified the suspect’s vehicle from surveillance footage and are seeking additional footage.

The vehicle is a silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu between the years 2008-2013 with North Carolina license plates. The vehicle has tinted windows and chrome trim around the window frame.

The suspect is described as an African American male with dreadlocks.

On March 25 around 11:40 a.m. law enforcement arrived to find 47-year-old Julie Eberly of Mannheim Pennsylvania, a mother of 6, suffering from a gunshot wound. J. Eberly was shot through the passenger door. Her husband, Ryan Eberly was not injured. She later died at the hospital.

The two had just celebrated their wedding anniversary and were headed to Hilton Head, South Carolina to vacation.

Anyone who has a business or resides in the areas of Elm Street and Roberts Avenue is asked to review their surveillance system for the vehicle in the photograph.

Julie and Ryan Eberly
Julie and Ryan Eberly(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation has revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the victim’s vehicle came close to the suspect vehicle during a merge into a lane. The suspect’s vehicle then came alongside the victim’s passenger side. The suspect rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, one of which struck Julie Eberly. Witnesses stated the suspect sped off and exited at Exit 22, crossing over the bridge coming into Lumberton.

An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to probable cause for the issuance of warrants and the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Julie Eberly.

“Someone recognizes this vehicle. I am asking that anyone with information as to who or where this vehicle is, to contact our office immediately. We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Sheriff’s Investigators are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, please call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

A GoFundMe has also been established for the family. you can find that at the link below.

GoFundMe for Eberly Family

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Searchers locate body of missing 5-year-old in Neuse River
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny skies hold through Tuesday
Sisu finds a forever home
UPDATE: Purple unicorn loving Duplin shelter dog finds a forever home
Robert Springle
DEPUTIES: Do not pick up missing sex offender last seen on U.S. 70
Officers seized numerous illegally possessed firearms within the city limits over the past two...
Kinston Police seize “numerous” illegally possessed firearms within city limits in two days

Latest News

Greenville Police resource officers cookout for kids
Greenville Police hold cookout for kids at Eppes Rec Center
Staton Mill Road Bridge over Grindle Creek being replaced
Bridge in Pitt County to be replaced
Republican Senate leader Phil Berger pushing “Excellent Public Schools Act” bill
Republican Senate leader Phil Berger pushing “Excellent Public Schools Act” bill
Jacksonville street resurfacing causes road closures
Jacksonville street resurfacing causes road closures
North Carolina has 11th highest rate of lung cancer in country
North Carolina has 11th highest rate of lung cancer in country