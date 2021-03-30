SAVE Awards presented to New Bern firefighters

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A huge thank you to New Bern firefighters who saved three lives earlier this year. In the city Tuesday, one state leader was praising those firefighters for their work in the January house fire.

Four people were in the boarding house when it caught on fire. Three escaped after hearing the smoke detector, but one person did not make it out. The state’s top firefighter honored the men Tuesday for trying to save all lives by ensuring smoke detectors in the boarding house were working properly.

That alarm saved lives in the fire a little after the inspection. State Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal Mike Causey recognized the men for answering all parts of the call of duty. Causey said, “Because of what you all did, I’d like to present to you this SAVE award.”

SAVE Awards go to individuals or organizations who go above and beyond the call of duty to save lives. Fire inspectors say the misuse of cooking equipment started the January boarding house fire. They say the man who did not survive was entrapped in a room, and the smoke alarm did not help in his situation. But they’re thankful for those who made it out and for raising awareness about the need for smoke detectors in homes and about the life-saving inspections firefighters provide.

New Bern Fire Captain Chris Walls said, “It did help those folks to realize, hey something is going on we need to get out.”

New Bern firefighters emphasize the importance of smoke detectors and a home escape plan. “We’re always here to help the community, so any way we can help, whether it be smoke detectors, child seats, or any other prevention programs we’re here to help, so please reach out to us,” Captain Walls said.

If you need help with child safety seats or smoke detectors, you can call the City of New Bern Fire Department at (252) 639-2931.

In addition to awarding the SAVE Award to the New Bern firefighters, Causey was busy in the East today making several stops. Including presenting a grant to Number 9 Township Fire and Rescue and attending Operation Medicine Drop prescription medicine drop-off at Number 7 Township Fire Department.

