Republican Senate leader Phil Berger pushing “Excellent Public Schools Act” bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s most powerful state senator is again pitching improvements to his 2013 signature public school legislation.

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger said on Monday the latest “Excellent Public Schools Act” bill is more comprehensive than a similarly titled measure from 2019. Berger said the bill had strong bipartisan support, but was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

These bills are supposed to build upon Berger’s 2013 “Read to Achieve” law, which is designed to get third-graders reading at grade level. The new measure is also different by moving the curriculum for student teachers and instruction by early-career literacy specialists toward a more phonics-based approach.

