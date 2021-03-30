Person reportedly bleeding tells Lenoir County store clerk he’s been shot, then takes off

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Law enforcement officials are working to determine if someone has been injured in a shooting after a person walked into a store claiming they had been shot and then left.

Bryan Hanks, Public Information Officer for the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, says an unknown person walked into Norwood’s Grocery on NC-55 in Kinston and was reported to be bleeding. The person asked the clerk where the local hospital was and said he had been shot in Kinston. The person then left the store headed toward Duplin County in a black vehicle.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies have checked the area and have been unable to locate the car or the individual.

The Kinston Police Department has not reported any shootings or shots fired.

Surrounding counties and hospitals have been made aware to notify the LCSO if anyone comes in with a gunshot wound.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

