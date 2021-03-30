Advertisement

North Carolina has 11th highest rate of lung cancer in country

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina remains among the highest in the nation for lung cancer concerns.

A new study commissioned by FilterBuy says the state has the 11th highest rate in the country. It also shows Johnston County was the sixth-highest among small and medium U.S. counties.

Overall, the report shows the age-adjusted rate of new lung cancers has declined in the past 20 years. But states in the southeast continue to lead the country in new lung cancer cases.

Doctors say early detection is critical in curing lung cancer and recommend regular screenings.

