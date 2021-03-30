NAACP partners with PCC and district attorney for inmate society reentry

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Area Civil Rights leaders are teaming up with educators and a local prosecutor to help inmates reenter society successfully when released from prison.

The Pitt County NAACP and leaders of the faith community partner with Pitt Community College and Pitt County District attorney Faris Dixon for job training and basic needs help for newly released inmates.

Housing and food are some of those needs for newly released inmates. The partnership comes on the heels of a recent settlement between the NAACP and the state. It provides for the release of 3500 low-risk inmates at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison.

Pitt Community College staff say they are prepared to provide opportunities to learn trades and complete degrees. Dixon says many inmates are unfamiliar with changes that have occurred while incarcerated and need community support to avoid re-offending.

The district attorney said, “We find in our cases, oftentimes, that the reason the individual committed a crime is because they may have had a prior record and have had difficulty getting jobs, housing, or employment.”

Dixon says there are no specific numbers of inmates expected to return to Eastern Carolina. He says family, friends, and support groups often move while inmates are incarcerated, making it hard to know where they will be released.

