Advertisement

NAACP partners with PCC and district attorney for inmate society reentry

NAACP partners with PCC and district attorney for inmate society re-entry
NAACP partners with PCC and district attorney for inmate society re-entry(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Area Civil Rights leaders are teaming up with educators and a local prosecutor to help inmates reenter society successfully when released from prison.

The Pitt County NAACP and leaders of the faith community partner with Pitt Community College and Pitt County District attorney Faris Dixon for job training and basic needs help for newly released inmates.

Housing and food are some of those needs for newly released inmates. The partnership comes on the heels of a recent settlement between the NAACP and the state. It provides for the release of 3500 low-risk inmates at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison.

Pitt Community College staff say they are prepared to provide opportunities to learn trades and complete degrees. Dixon says many inmates are unfamiliar with changes that have occurred while incarcerated and need community support to avoid re-offending.

The district attorney said, “We find in our cases, oftentimes, that the reason the individual committed a crime is because they may have had a prior record and have had difficulty getting jobs, housing, or employment.”

Dixon says there are no specific numbers of inmates expected to return to Eastern Carolina. He says family, friends, and support groups often move while inmates are incarcerated, making it hard to know where they will be released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Searchers locate body of missing 5-year-old in Neuse River
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny skies hold through Tuesday
Sisu finds a forever home
UPDATE: Purple unicorn loving Duplin shelter dog finds a forever home
Robert Springle
DEPUTIES: Do not pick up missing sex offender last seen on U.S. 70
Officers seized numerous illegally possessed firearms within the city limits over the past two...
Kinston Police seize “numerous” illegally possessed firearms within city limits in two days

Latest News

Greenville Police resource officers cookout for kids
Greenville Police hold cookout for kids at Eppes Rec Center
Staton Mill Road Bridge over Grindle Creek being replaced
Bridge in Pitt County to be replaced
Republican Senate leader Phil Berger pushing “Excellent Public Schools Act” bill
Republican Senate leader Phil Berger pushing “Excellent Public Schools Act” bill
Jacksonville street resurfacing causes road closures
Jacksonville street resurfacing causes road closures
North Carolina has 11th highest rate of lung cancer in country
North Carolina has 11th highest rate of lung cancer in country