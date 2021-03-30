Advertisement

Logano takes the checkered flag in a haze of Bristol dirt

Joey Logano won NASCAR’s first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 with an overtime victory at Bristol Motor Speedway
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, March 29, 2021, in...
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - Joey Logano won NASCAR’s first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 with an overtime victory at Bristol Motor Speedway. The track had been converted to dirt for an experimental event that, despite bobbles leading into the race, ultimately finished fairly trouble-free.

Even before Logano took the checkered flag, Bristol announced over the public address system that next year’s race would again be on dirt.

The track had issues through the weekend and the race was pushed to Monday because of flooding on the Bristol grounds.

